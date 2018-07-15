Guyer went 1-for-3 with a walk and two RBI Saturday against the Yankees.

Guyer's productive night was the result of a defensive blunder by the Yankees' as the ball never left the infield but resulted in two runs crossing the plate. It's been a slow season for Guyer, though he has found success against left-handed pitching, posting a .475 slugging percentage against them in 61 at-bats this season.