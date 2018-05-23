Indians' Brandon Guyer: Headed to DL
Guyer was placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday.
Guyer will hit the disabled list after suffering a left cervical strain, retroactive to May 20. Through 33 games this season, he's hit .150 with three home runs and 10 RBI. Adam Plutko was recalled from Triple-A Columbus in a corresponding move.
