Guyer is out of the lineup Sunday against the Yankees.

After submitting a .422 on-base percentage and .882 OPS over his first 16 games out of the All-Star break, Guyer turned in a relative dud Saturday, going 0-for-4 with two strikeouts. One bad day won't cost Guyer at-bats, but he'll still probably need to stay hot in order to fend off Austin Jackson and Abraham Almonte for starts in right field until Lonnie Chisenhall (calf) returns from the 10-day disabled list. Almonte gets the nod in right field for the series finale.