Guyer went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, a walk and a strikeout in Wednesday's win over the Cubs.

Guyer doesn't see many starts, and up until Wednesday's showing, he hadn't been making much of the opportunities he had been getting. The home run, run scored and walk were all his first of the year, and he's hitting just .147 in 15 appearances.

