Indians' Brandon Guyer: Hits first homer of the year
Guyer went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, a walk and a strikeout in Wednesday's win over the Cubs.
Guyer doesn't see many starts, and up until Wednesday's showing, he hadn't been making much of the opportunities he had been getting. The home run, run scored and walk were all his first of the year, and he's hitting just .147 in 15 appearances.
More News
-
Indians' Brandon Guyer: Set to make 25-man roster•
-
Indians' Brandon Guyer: Back in lineup Saturday•
-
Indians' Brandon Guyer: Will play Saturday•
-
Indians' Brandon Guyer: Resumes playing in minor-league games•
-
Indians' Brandon Guyer: Cleared for regular batting practice•
-
Indians' Brandon Guyer: Advances to front-toss•
-
Roto trade values chart top 250
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...
-
Podcast: Acuna time!
What are our expectations for Ronald Acuna now that he is set to be called up?
-
Waivers: Giant power, upside arms
Heath Cummings highlights a pair of Giants who are crushing the ball right now.
-
Ready for Acuna?
Top prospect Ronald Acuna is getting the call for the Braves, and his Fantasy owners will soon...
-
Twelve legit hitter breakouts
So the hitter who's carrying you isn't the one you expected to carry you, and you're worried...
-
Podcast: Surprising stats, starts
As we approach the end of the first month of baseball, we’ll highlight the unexpected stats...