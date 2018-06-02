Indians manager Terry Francona said he expects Guyer (neck) to return from the 10-day disabled list Tuesday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Francona also anticipates that outfielder Lonnie Chisenhall (calf) will be ready to come off the DL the same day, which could create some tough roster decisions for Cleveland. The Tribe already welcomed Bradley Zimmer (chest) back from the DL on Friday, and the impending returns of Chisenhall and Guyer would give Cleveland seven outfielders with Michael Brantley, Melky Cabrera, Greg Allen and Rajai Davis also in the fold. Since Allen and Zimmer are the only players among that group with minor-league options remaining, it would seem that those two would be most at risk of losing their respective spots on the 25-man roster once Guyer and Chisenhall are ready to go.