Guyer (wrist) will compete for a reserve spot in Cleveland's outfield over spring training, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Guyer's main competition for the reserve spot will come from Melvin Upton and Rajai Davis. Guyer underwent surgery to repair his wrist over the offseason, and has yet to resume hitting drills. However, he has been cleared to participate in throwing and fielding work. If he ends up earning the roster spot, most of Guyer's usage would likely be in a corner outfield position against left-handed pitching. Guyer disappointed last year, as he hit .236 with a .653 OPS over 70 games.