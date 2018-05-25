Indians' Brandon Guyer: Rehabbing at Double-A
Guyer (neck) will begin a rehab stint at Double-A Akron on Friday.
Guyer landed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday with a neck strain, but he's already beginning a rehab assignment at Double-A. If all goes well during his time in the minors, he'll likely return to the big leagues in the near future. Guyer is eligible to return starting May 30.
More News
-
Indians' Brandon Guyer: Headed to DL•
-
Indians' Brandon Guyer: Hits first homer of the year•
-
Indians' Brandon Guyer: Set to make 25-man roster•
-
Indians' Brandon Guyer: Back in lineup Saturday•
-
Indians' Brandon Guyer: Will play Saturday•
-
Indians' Brandon Guyer: Resumes playing in minor-league games•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Duffy back?
Heath Cummings looks at Danny Duffy's rebound performance and a couple of outfielders who just...
-
Prospects: Jimenez next upside stash
The recent promotion of Juan Soto has Scott White thinking big with top five prospects to stash....
-
Regression: Overperforming SPs
Heath Cummings tells you about six pitchers due for regression.
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...
-
Twelve most useful non-closing RPs
Gotten burned by starting pitchers and looking to make up ground in ERA and WHIP? Scott White...
-
Waivers: Add Marco, Rangers
Heath Cummings looks at a great start from Marco Gonzales and more than one Texas Ranger who...