Indians' Brandon Guyer: Resumes baseball activities
Guyer (wrist) resumed participation in baseball activities Tuesday, Chris Assenheimer of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Guyer had surgery on his left wrist in October and has been dealing with inflammation in the wrist since aggravating the injury at the start of spring camp. There remains no timetable for the 32-year-old's return, but how the wrist responds to the increased activity should provide some clarity on his potential status for Opening Day.
