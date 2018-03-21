Guyer (wrist) went 3-for-3 at the plate during a minor-league game Saturday and was scheduled to play for the Indians' Triple-A squad Monday, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.

It's unclear how Guyer fared Monday, but it's an encouraging sign that the outfielder is partaking in game action after he suffered a setback with his surgically repaired left wrist early in camp. The injury has prevented Guyer from seeing any Cactus League action to date, but he continues to hold out hope that he'll be available for Opening Day. If he cracks the 25-man roster, Guyer would likely be limited to short-side platoon duty in the corner outfield.