Guyer (neck) was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list prior to Thursday's game.

Guyer will be ready to contribute immediately after spending the past few weeks rehabbing at the minor-league level. That being said, the 32-year-old has done little at the plate to warrant any sort of extended playing time with the Indians this season, hitting just .150/.244/.325 with three home runs and 10 RBI over 33 contests. Expect him to serve as a reserve outfielder moving forward, especially since the Indians designated Melky Cabrera for assignment in a corresponding move.

