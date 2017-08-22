Indians' Brandon Guyer: Scores pair of runs in Monday's win
Guyer went 2-for-3 and scored twice in Monday's 5-4 win over the Red Sox.
An injury-plagued season has prevented the outfielder from finding any sort of rhythm this year. Guyer's .226/.324/.339 slash line through 55 games is noticeably down from his career marks of .258/.346/.395. He's in line to continue seeing routine chances as a platoon mate while Michael Brantley (ankle) is sidelined, but Guyer's performance (and lack of everyday at-bats) greatly hinders the veteran's fantasy value.
