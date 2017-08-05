Indians' Brandon Guyer: Scores twice in win over Yankees
Guyer went 1-for-3 with a walk, two runs and a stolen base in Friday's victory over the Yankees.
The outfielder is making the most of increased playing time, batting .297 (11-for-37) with nine RBI, six runs and a pair of steals since the All-Star break. Although still not eye-popping, Guyer's .233 average is at its highest point since April 8, and his OBP (.331) is up 77 points since the start of July.
