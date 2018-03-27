Indians' Brandon Guyer: Set to make 25-man roster
Guyer's injured wrist has improved enough that he's expected to make Cleveland's final 25-man roster for Opening Day, MLB.com reports.
Guyer has played in the outfield the past two days - hist first wo of spring trainig - and apparently responded well enough that he'll be added to the active roster. He'll serve as a reserve outfielder.
