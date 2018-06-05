Guyer (neck) is expected to come off the 10-day disabled list Friday, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.

Manager Terry Francona stated Guyer won't be reinstated until Friday, after initially believing he'd return to action as soon as Tuesday. Bradley Zimmer was demoted to Triple-A on Tuesday, so Guyer will likely compete for playing time with Rajai Davis, Greg Allen and Melky Cabrera. Guyer was hitting a dismal .150 with three homers and 10 RBI through 33 games prior to suffering a neck strain May 23.