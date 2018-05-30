Indians' Brandon Guyer: Shifts rehab to Triple-A
Guyer (neck) moved his rehab assignment to Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday. He started in center field and went 1-for-5 with a run scored in Columbus' 7-5 win over Buffalo.
Guyer has now appeared in four total rehab games, though the hit he recorded Tuesday was his first in 17 at-bats. The poor results at the plate aren't expected to impact Guyer's timeline for returning from the 10-day disabled list, which could happen at some point this weekend. Guyer will likely settle back into a short-side platoon role in the outfield upon rejoining the Indians.
