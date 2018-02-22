Indians' Brandon Guyer: Shut down for a few days
Guyer will be sidelined for a couple days due to inflammation in his left wrist, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.
Guyer underwent an MRI on Wednesday and it will be forced to shut it down for a few days in order to give the wrist some time to heal. Additionally, Guyer is coming off a procedure on his wrist in October after injuring it in mid-September. At this point his status for Opening Day is uncertain, though there should be another update in the coming days once he's able to resume his workouts.
