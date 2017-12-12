Guyer (wrist) may not be ready for Opening Day, though he's expected to be fine for the majority of the season, Zack Meisel of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

Guyer hurt his right wrist in mid-September and eventually underwent surgery in October. While the issue may keep him sidelined to start the 2018 campaign, it doesn't sound like he'll miss too much action. He hit .236/.326/.327 in 70 games last season.