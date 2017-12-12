Indians' Brandon Guyer: Status cloudy for Opening Day
Guyer (wrist) may not be ready for Opening Day, though he's expected to be fine for the majority of the season, Zack Meisel of The Athletic Cleveland reports.
Guyer hurt his right wrist in mid-September and eventually underwent surgery in October. While the issue may keep him sidelined to start the 2018 campaign, it doesn't sound like he'll miss too much action. He hit .236/.326/.327 in 70 games last season.
More News
-
Indians' Brandon Guyer: Will undergo wrist surgery•
-
Indians' Brandon Guyer: Unlikely to play in postseason•
-
Indians' Brandon Guyer: Dealing with wrist injury•
-
Indians' Brandon Guyer: Late scratch Thursday•
-
Indians' Brandon Guyer: Hitting seventh in Game 1•
-
Indians' Brandon Guyer: Exits with neck strain•
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...
-
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...
-
Rating Ohtani's seven destinations
Shohei Ohtani reportedly has narrowed the field to seven teams. Where would the two-way sensation...
-
Imagining 2018's first two rounds
Busy daydreaming how your team might look next year? This should help. Scott White projects...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 relief pitchers
The best closers in the game today are some of the best we've ever seen, but relief pitcher...