Guyer (neck) will stay on his rehab assignment this weekend since the Indians aren't set to face any southpaws in Detroit, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Guyer was initially expected to return from the 10-day DL on Friday, but the club will extend his minor-league assignment due to potential pitching matchups. Though this isn't optimal for Guyer or his fantasy owners, it's a good sign that he appears to be near full health, as we should see him back in Cleveland next week.