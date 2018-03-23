Guyer (wrist) will make his Cactus League debut Saturday, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.

Guyer resumed action at the minor-league level last weekend and will finally make an appearance with the big-league team after missing most of spring training due to a left wrist injury. There continues to be hope that Guyer will be available for Opening Day, but more should be known following the action this weekend.

