Indians' Brandon Guyer: Will play Saturday
Guyer (wrist) will make his Cactus League debut Saturday, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.
Guyer resumed action at the minor-league level last weekend and will finally make an appearance with the big-league team after missing most of spring training due to a left wrist injury. There continues to be hope that Guyer will be available for Opening Day, but more should be known following the action this weekend.
More News
-
Indians' Brandon Guyer: Resumes playing in minor-league games•
-
Indians' Brandon Guyer: Cleared for regular batting practice•
-
Indians' Brandon Guyer: Advances to front-toss•
-
Indians' Brandon Guyer: Resumes baseball activities•
-
Indians' Brandon Guyer: Shut down for a few days•
-
Indians' Brandon Guyer: Wrist remains an issue•
-
Shortstop Tiers 3.0
Should you reach for the elite options at shortstop? Or can you wait and find value?
-
Third Base Tiers 3.0
Third base isn't quite first base, but there are plenty of valuable sluggers available her...
-
Second Base Tiers 3.0
We've had some players rise up the rankings during the spring at second base. How does the...
-
First Base Tiers 3.0
Has Paul Goldschmidt's slide continued? Is this still the deepest position in the league? Let's...
-
Catcher Tiers 3.0
Gary Sanchez stands alone at the top, but Willson Conteras and Buster Posey aren't far behind....
-
Breakouts 2.0: First-round upside
Heath Cummings looks for next year's first round picks and other big-time breakout candida...