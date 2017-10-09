Indians' Brandon Guyer: Will undergo wrist surgery
Manager Terry Francona said Guyer will undergo surgery on his right wrist, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Guyer has been sidelined since mid-September with a wrist issue. While he was hoping to return during Cleveland's postseason run, his injury showed no signs of improving, prompting the Indians to send him for surgery. A timeline for his recovery should become available once the Indians provide further information regarding his status.
More News
-
Indians' Brandon Guyer: Unlikely to play in postseason•
-
Indians' Brandon Guyer: Dealing with wrist injury•
-
Indians' Brandon Guyer: Late scratch Thursday•
-
Indians' Brandon Guyer: Hitting seventh in Game 1•
-
Indians' Brandon Guyer: Exits with neck strain•
-
Indians' Brandon Guyer: Hitting second in Game 1 of doubleheader•
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...