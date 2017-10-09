Play

Manager Terry Francona said Guyer will undergo surgery on his right wrist, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Guyer has been sidelined since mid-September with a wrist issue. While he was hoping to return during Cleveland's postseason run, his injury showed no signs of improving, prompting the Indians to send him for surgery. A timeline for his recovery should become available once the Indians provide further information regarding his status.

