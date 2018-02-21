Indians' Brandon Guyer: Wrist remains an issue
Guyer's left wrist issue flared up Tuesday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Guyer had an MRI and will meet with a doctor Thursday for further examination. He initially had surgery on his wrist back in October and was already considerd questionable to return for the start of the season. If reports confirm that his recovery isn't progressing as expected, that would make a trip to the disabled list to start the season seem like the likely outcome.
