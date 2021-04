Shaw pitched a scoreless inning with one walk and one strikeout to earn a hold in Saturday's 3-2 extra-inning loss to the Reds.

Shaw was the first reliever up after starter Triston McKenzie. The 33-year-old Shaw was able to get through the sixth inning with virtually no trouble. He's done well so far with a 1.50 ERA, 0.67 WHIP and 7:3 K:BB across six innings. The right-hander is likely to see most of his work in the middle innings.