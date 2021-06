Shaw (1-1) allowed two runs on two hits and one walk while striking out one in one inning to take the loss against the Orioles on Friday.

Shaw had tossed 9.1 scoreless innings across his last 11 relief appearances, but he was slightly less effective Friday and was charged with his first loss of the season. The right-hander has now posted a 1.99 ERA and 1.19 WHIP in 22.2 innings across 24 appearances in 2021.