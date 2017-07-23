Indians' Bryan Shaw: Collects third win Saturday
Shaw (3-4) retired a single batter to collect his third win of the season during Saturday's victory over the Blue Jays.
Shaw entered the game and retired Kevin Pillar in the top of the 10th inning, and then Francisco Lindor hit a solo homer in the bottom of the frame to seal the win. With a 2.76 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, and a 7.5 K/9, Shaw is a serviceable fantasy asset in deep leagues, but if closer Cody Allen were ever bumped from his job, Andrew Miller would likely be next in line for saves and not Shaw.
