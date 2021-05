Shaw recorded the final out of Thursday's 4-2 win against Seattle via strikeout to record the save.

This was a high-leverage situation as Shaw entered with the bases loaded and two out but dispatched Luis Torrens on four pitches to complete the save. Shaw is one of manager Terry Francona's go-to relievers, evidenced by a superb 1.93 ERA, but don't expect abundant saves with Emmanuel Clase and James Karinchak being the main guys for the ninth inning.