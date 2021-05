Shaw struck out one in a perfect seventh inning to earn a hold in Friday's 5-3 win over the White Sox.

Shaw was the first reliever up after Shane Bieber lasted six innings in the start. The 33-year-old Shaw needed just eight pitches to earn his third hold of the season in 10 outings. He's been solid so far with a 0.90 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 11:6 K:BB across 10 innings.