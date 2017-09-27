Indians' Bryan Shaw: Hit with loss after allowing three runs
Shaw (4-6) was tagged with the loss against Minnesota on Tuesday after giving up a three-run homer to Brian Dozier in the eighth inning.
He did record a pair of strikeouts, but Shaw put the ducks on the pond for Dozier and then gave up the long ball, leaving him with a 3.55 ERA and 1.21 WHIP -- not exactly spectacular bullpen numbers, but not altogether dissimilar to what he put up last season. Shaw hasn't offered his fantasy owners many surprises, collecting 20-plus holds for the fourth consecutive season in a setup role behind Cody Allen.
