Shaw gave up two runs (one earned) on three hits and struck out three in one inning to earn a hold in Wednesday's 8-7 win over Baltimore.

Shaw allowed just three runs over 20.2 innings in the first two months of the season. He's already given up five runs (four earned) across 7.1 innings in June. The right-hander nearly gave up the lead in the seventh inning Wednesday, but he was able to strike out Pedro Severino and Anthony Santander (ankle) for the final two outs with two runners aboard. For the year, Shaw has a 2.25 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 35:21 K:BB across 28 innings, but his performance is trending in the wrong direction. He'll need to work on trimming down his walk rate of 6.8 BB/9 to have more effective performances.