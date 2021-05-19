Shaw pitched a perfect eighth inning with two strikeouts to earn a hold in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Angels.

Shaw relieved starter Zach Plesac and protected a one-run lead before James Karinchak entered to close it out. The 33-year-old Shaw has emerged as an effective late-inning option with a 1.69 ERA and 0.88 WHIP. He's only allowed four hits in 16 innings, leading to an unsustainable BABIP of .091 -- eventually, some additional hits are bound to get through Cleveland's defense. He's logged five holds, a save and a win.