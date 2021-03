Cleveland informed Shaw on Wednesday that he made the Opening Day roster, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

The 33-year-old signed as a non-roster invitee in early February but will now be added to the big-league roster after allowing three runs with a 13:5 K:BB over 9.2 innings during spring training. Shaw's could work his way into a high-leverage role if he continues to put up similar numbers in the regular season.