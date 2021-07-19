Shaw fired a perfect ninth inning, striking out one to earn the save in the win over the Athletics on Sunday.

Shaw retired the side in the ninth inning and struck out Mitch Moreland to end the game. He doesn't normally receive save opportunities, but Emmanuel Clase and James Karinchak were unavailable after pitching the previous two games. Shaw has a 1.37 ERA over 13.1 innings and 17 strikeouts over his last 12 appearances. For the season, he has a 2.83 ERA and a 11.3 K/9 in 41.1 innings. He is 2-for-4 in save opportunities.