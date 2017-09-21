Indians' Bryan Shaw: Notches third save Wednesday
Shaw worked two perfect innings Wednesday while striking out three to record his third save of the season in a 6-5 win over the Angels.
Cody Allen and Andrew Miller had both pitched the night before, so manager Terry Francona elected to let Shaw finish the job after he squelched a potential Angels rally in the eighth inning, leaving the tying run stranded at first base. The righty's now thrown 50 pitches over the last two games, so expect him to get a few days off before he's summoned from the bullpen again.
