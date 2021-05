Shaw allowed a hit and a walk with one strikeout in a scoreless inning to earn a hold in Thursday's 5-2 win over Detroit.

Shaw handled the eighth inning and worked around a couple of baserunners to preserve Cleveland's lead. The 33-year-old remains a solid option out of the bullpen with a 1.35 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 23:14 K:BB across 20 innings. He's notched seven holds, a save and a win in 21 outings, although the closer job appears to be shared between James Karinchak and Emmanuel Clase.