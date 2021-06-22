Shaw (2-2) allowed a hit and struck out two over 1.1 innings to earn the win versus the Cubs on Monday.

Starter Aaron Civale (finger) left the game with two outs in the fifth inning, making him ineligible for the win. Shaw replaced him in the contest, and he picked up his second win of the year. It was a good bounce-back outing for Shaw, who was rocked for four runs on a hit and three walks while failing to record an out Saturday versus Pittsburgh. The veteran reliever has a 3.38 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 37:24 K:BB across 29.1 innings. He's also logged a save and 10 holds, so he's often seen high-leverage work in 2021.