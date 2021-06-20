Shaw (1-2) was tagged with the loss Saturday against the Pirates after allowing four runs on one hit and three walks. He didn't record a single out before being lifted and didn't record a strikeout.

Shaw had one of his worst performances of the season Saturday, as he was unable to retire any of the four batters he faced before being lifted. He walked Ben Gamel and Kevin Newman before allowing a three-run shot to Michael Perez, and then he walked Ka'ai Tom before departing the contest. The right-hander has allowed at least one run in three straight appearances and his ERA has ballooned up to 3.54 as a result.