Shaw (2-3) took the loss in Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader versus Detroit. He allowed a run on two hits and a walk with two strikeouts in one inning.

It was a back-and-forth game for four innings before Detroit took control in the fifth. Shaw's loss came on the RBI single he surrendered to Harold Castro. The right-hander had a shaky June, posting a 1-3 record, two blown saves, four holds and a 6.94 ERA across 11.2 innings. He had only given up three runs across 20.2 innings in the first two months of the season. With little chance of unseating James Karinchak or Emmanuel Clase for save chances, Shaw's usefulness in fantasy remains limited.