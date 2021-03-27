Quantrill appears to have lost his bid for a rotation spot, Paul Hoynes of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Quantrill and Logan Allen are competing for Cleveland's final rotation role, and their respective usage Friday against the Rockies suggests Allen has won the job. Allen started and threw five innings, while Quantrill appeared in relief for just a single frame. The team hasn't officially announced the winner of the job, but that usage wouldn't make much sense if Quantrill was still in the mix to start. The two contestants' respective spring numbers seemingly made this a rather easy choice, as Allen owns a 18:3 K:BB in 14 innings, allowing just one run, while Quantrill has struggled to a 10:9 K:BB while allowing 12 runs in 12 frames.