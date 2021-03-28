Quantrill will open the season in a relief role, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.
The writing was on the wall when the 26-year-old threw one frame in relief Friday after Logan Allen started and covered five innings, and Cleveland has now confirmed its rotation plans to begin 2021. Quantrill primarily operated out of the bullpen last season and pitched well with a 2.25 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 31:8 K:BB over 32 innings between Cleveland and San Diego. The right-hander could be called upon to start later in the season, but for now he'll work as a reliever.
More News
-
Indians' Cal Quantrill: Appears to lose rotation spot•
-
Indians' Cal Quantrill: Struggles again Saturday•
-
Indians' Cal Quantrill: Scuffles in latest outing•
-
Indians' Cal Quantrill: Decent versus Pittsburgh•
-
Indians' Cal Quantrill: Taking mound Sunday•
-
Indians' Cal Quantrill: Strong outing in spot start•