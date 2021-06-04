Quantrill will start Sunday's game against the Orioles if he's not used out of the bullpen during Friday's series opener, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Quantrill got a spot start Monday, allowing one run on four hits across 3.2 innings in a no-decision against the White Sox. He now appears to be a strong candidate to make another start Sunday, though that decision is dependent on his usage in Friday's tilt.