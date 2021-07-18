Quantrill (2-2) allowed a run on four hits and two walks with five strikeouts in five innings, earning the win Saturday over Oakland.
While it wasn't exactly a gem, Quantrill did enough to put Cleveland in position to win. The right-hander has won consecutive starts, but he's still allowed 17 runs in 24 innings across his last five outings. For the year, Quantrill has a 4.05 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 48:22 K:BB across 66.2 innings. He projects to make his next start versus Tampa Bay next week.
