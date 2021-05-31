Quantrill is slated to start for Cleveland in Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader with the White Sox, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

Due to the doubleheader, Cleveland will temporarily shift to a six-man rotation, which paves the way for Quantrill to pick up his first start of 2021. Over his 17 appearances out of the bullpen, Quantrill has logged a 2.03 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 20:11 K:BB in 26.2 innings. After covering a season-high three innings out of the bullpen in his most recent outing May 26, Quantrill should be stretched out enough to give Cleveland four or five innings Monday. He'll likely shift back to a relief role following the start.