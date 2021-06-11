Quantrill worked out of the bullpen Wednesday in Cleveland's 8-2 loss to St. Louis, striking out two over two scoreless frames while giving up one run and one walk.

Quantrill had started in both his previous two outings, but Cleveland opted to temporarily move him out of the rotation after he was lit up for seven runs (five earned) while recording just four outs in a June 6 loss to the Orioles. The right-handed fared better while coming on in relief Wednesday after No. 3 starter Jean Carlos Mejia couldn't make it out of the first inning. Cleveland is expected to add Triston McKenzie from Triple-A Columbus this weekend to step in as the team's fourth starter, but the club will have a need for a No. 5 starter beginning next week while Zach Plesac (thumb) remains on the injured list. Quantrill and Sam Hentges -- who previously made four starts before moving to the bullpen -- could be the leading candidates to fill the opening in the rotation.