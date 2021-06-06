Quantrill (0-2) allowed seven runs (five earned) on five hits and no walks while striking out one in 1.1 innings to take the loss against the Orioles on Sunday.

Quantrill was effective in his first start of the season Monday, but he struggled Sunday. He gave up a solo home run in the first inning and was pulled with one out in the second inning after he gave up four more runs. The right-hander has now posted a 3.41 ERA and 1.39 WHIP in 31.2 innings across 19 appearances (two starts) this year. If he remains in the rotation, he tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Mariners on Saturday.