Cleveland is tentatively planning to have Quantrill start Saturday's game in Pittsburgh on three days' rest, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

With Shane Bieber (shoulder) recently joining Zach Plesac (finger) on the injured list, Quantrill has been moved back into the rotation after spending most of the season in the bullpen. He turned in a strong showing as a starter in Tuesday's win over the Orioles, striking out four and allowing one run over four innings. Cleveland capped Quantrill at 60 pitches in that outing, so he likely won't be asked to push far past that level this weekend, especially since he'll be returning to the mound on short rest.