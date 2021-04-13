Quantrill pitched two innings, allowing two hits and a walk while striking out one during Monday's 4-3 loss to the White Sox.

Quantrill worked the sixth and seventh innings. He wasn't at his best, but the right-hander didn't let his mistakes pile up. The 26-year-old has seen time as a starter in 2019, but he worked mostly as a reliever in 2020 and appears set to continue in that role this year. He hasn't allowed a run in three innings over two appearances to start 2021, and he's posted three strikeouts.