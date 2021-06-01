Quantrill allowed one run on four hits while striking out five over 3.2 innings against the White Sox on Monday. He did not factor into the decision.

Quantrill started his first game of the season in Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader against the White Sox and pitched well. His lone blemish was surrendering an RBI single to Nick Madrigal in the third. The 26-year-old has been impressive with a 2.08 ERA and 25:11 K:BB over 30.1 innings but his typical role out of the bullpen doesn't offer much fantasy upside besides the fact that he has enough stamina to pitch multiple innings if needed.