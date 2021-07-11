Quantrill (1-2) earned the win Saturday against the Royals after allowing three hits on five hits and a walk across six innings, striking out one.

Aside from earning his first win of the season, Quantrill also picked up his first quality start since he completed at least six frames for the first time in 2021. His strikeout numbers are still far from acceptable, with a 4.1 K/9 over his last five appearances, while posting a 6.00 ERA across that same stretch, but he found a way to get the job done here. That said, he's still far from being a reliable asset in most fantasy formats since he struggles to pitch deep into games and doesn't strike out a ton of guys.