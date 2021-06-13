Quantrill is slated to start Tuesday's game against the Orioles, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
A lighter schedule of games last allowed Cleveland to move Quantrill to the bullpen following his June 6 start -- also against Baltimore -- but he'll be needed in the rotation again while the Tribe is in the midst of a stretch of 12 games in 12 days. Given that Quantrill hasn't tossed more than 60 pitches in any of his 20 appearances with the big club this season, fantasy managers shouldn't expect him to work more than four or five innings Tuesday.