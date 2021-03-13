Quantrill gave up three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out one in three innings in his most recent Cactus League appearance against the Angels.

He was scoreless over two frames in his first outing of the spring, but has given up multiple runs in each of his most recent appearances, during which he has been piggybacking with Triston McKenzie. Cleveland has been keeping its cards close to the vest thus far regarding how the rotation will shake out behind its top three starters, but the general assumption is that McKenzie will be the No. 4 starter while Quantrill and Logan Allen vie for the final spot. Allen has had better results in their respective tiny samples this spring, while Quantrill has a more impressive track record dating back to previous seasons.