Quantrill gave up a run on three hits without recording a strikeout over one inning of work in Monday's 7-4 loss to the Angels.
The right-hander worked the seventh inning Monday, and he allowed an RBI double to Jared Walsh on the heels of consecutive singles by Jose Rojas and Anthony Rendon. Quantrill hadn't allowed a run in 10.2 innings prior to his poor inning Monday. Overall, he's posted a 2.18 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 11:10 K:BB, with his 5.05 FIP indicating that he's been lucky not to have more runs on his ledger.
